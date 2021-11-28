U.S.-Mexico Bilateral Law Enforcement Meeting Focuses on Human Smuggling, Firearms Trafficking

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs hosted a regional bilateral meeting Tuesday in Tijuana, Mexico to discuss security cooperation matters. Specifically, the two delegations discussed deepening coordination on fighting human smuggling and firearms trafficking in the region.

The U.S. delegation was led by Ambassador Salazar and Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Counselor for International Affairs Bruce Swartz, and included Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman for the Southern District of California and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, as well as representatives from the FBI; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol; the Justice Department’s Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training (OPDAT) and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

The Mexican delegation, led by Undersecretary of Public Security Ricardo Mejia (SSPC), included representatives of the Mexican Prosecutor General’s Office (FGR), the Baja California Attorney General’s Office, the Army (SEDENA), the Navy, (SEMAR), the National Migration Institute (INAMI), National Intelligence Center (CNI), the National Guard, and the Foreign Ministry (SRE).

The two delegations discussed how they could build on and further strengthen existing coordination of enforcement efforts and information-sharing, in order to combat arms trafficking and human smuggling.

Both agreed to continue to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals responsible for the illegal exportation of firearms that are ending up in the hands of violent cartels and criminal organizations.

The U.S. and Mexico law enforcement partners committed to enhanced information sharing and future coordination meetings.

Read more at the Justice Department