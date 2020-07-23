Wayfair Conspiracy Theorists Are Overwhelming the National Human Trafficking Hotline

A national organization fighting to end human trafficking says the believers in the unfounded Wayfair human trafficking conspiracy theory are overwhelming the organization with reports and making it harder to do its work.

Polaris, a non-profit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline, said in a press release on Tuesday that “the extreme volume of these contacts has made it more difficult for the Trafficking Hotline to provide support and attention to others who are in need of help.”

Polaris said that the reports included no information “beyond what has been widely shared online. Nor have any of these reports been made by someone who has a specific connection to any alleged missing children.”

