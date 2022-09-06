75.7 F
WEBINAR: Does Disinformation Create Insider Threats?

A Center for Development of Security Excellence expert panel discusses the security, legal, and social implications of disinformation for DOD insiders.

Social media is ubiquitous in everyday life and has affected the way disinformation spreads. Does disinformation create insider threats? A Center for Development of Security Excellence expert panel discusses the security, legal, and social implications of disinformation for DOD insiders.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

12:00 pm to 1:00 pm ET

This webinar is hosted exclusively on the CDSE Adobe Connect online virtual platform.

Registered participants may access this event by selecting the “For Registered Participants – Webinar Login” button below or the link provided in a follow-up email. To access this webinar, you will need your email address and the password you used during registration.

The webinar is UNCLASSIFIED. Classified and controlled unclassified information (CUI) will not be presented or discussed.

Register here

