Administration Updates National AI R&D Strategic Plan, Seeks Public Input on AI Risks and Opportunities

The Biden-Harris Administration is announcing new efforts that will advance the research, development, and deployment of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) that protects individuals’ rights and safety and delivers results for the American people.

AI is one of the most powerful technologies of our time, with broad applications. President Biden has been clear that in order to seize the opportunities AI presents, we must first manage its risks. To that end, the Administration has taken significant action to promote responsible AI innovation that places people, communities, and the public good at the center, and manages risks to individuals and our society, security, and economy. This includes the landmark Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and related executive actions, the AI Risk Management Framework, a roadmap for standing up a National AI Research Resource, active work to address the national security concerns raised by AI, as well as investments and actions announced earlier this month. Last week, the Administration also convened representatives from leading AI companies for a briefing from experts across the national security community on cyber threats to AI systems and best practices to secure high-value networks and information.

Today’s announcements include:

An updated roadmap to focus federal investments in AI research and development (R&D): The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is releasing a National AI R&D Strategic Plan—updated for the first time since 2019—a roadmap that outlines key priorities and goals for federal investments in AI R&D. Developed by experts across the federal government and with public input, this plan makes clear that when it comes to AI, the federal government will invest in R&D that promotes responsible American innovation, serves the public good, protects people’s rights and safety, and upholds democratic values. It will help ensure continued U.S. leadership in the development and use of trustworthy AI systems.

A new request for public input on critical AI issues: OSTP is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to seek input on national priorities for mitigating AI risks, protecting individuals' rights and safety, and harnessing AI to improve lives. This RFI will support the Administration's ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive strategy to manage AI risks and harness AI opportunities. It complements work happening across the federal government to engage the public on critical AI issues.

OSTP is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to seek input on national priorities for mitigating AI risks, protecting individuals’ rights and safety, and harnessing AI to improve lives. This RFI will support the Administration’s ongoing effort to advance a cohesive and comprehensive strategy to manage AI risks and harness AI opportunities. It complements work happening across the federal government to engage the public on critical AI issues. A new report on the risks and opportunities related to AI in education: The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Educational Technology is releasing a new report, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Future of Teaching and Learning: Insights and Recommendations, summarizing the risks and opportunities related to AI in teaching, learning, research, and assessment. The report recognizes that AI can enable new forms of interaction between educators and students, help educators address variability in learning, increase feedback loops, and support educators. It also underscores the risks associated with AI—including algorithmic bias—and the importance of trust, safety, and appropriate guardrails.

In addition to these new announcements, the White House is hosting a listening session with workers to hear firsthand experiences with employers’ use of automated technologies for surveillance, monitoring, evaluation, and management. The listening session will include workers representing diverse sectors of the economy, including call centers, trucking, warehousing, health care, and gig work, as well as policy experts, researchers, and policymakers. This listening session follows an RFI released by OSTP earlier this month to advance the Administration’s understanding of the design, deployment, prevalence, and impacts of automated technologies that monitor and track workers.

