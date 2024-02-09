46.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, February 9, 2024
Information TechnologyIT Modernization

Biden Unveils $5 Billion Commitment for Computer Chip R&D

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. Congress passes the CHIPS Act of 2022 to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing, research and design.

The Biden administration on Friday will announce the investment of $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development in advanced computer chips.

The National Semiconductor Technology Center is being funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. That 2022 law aims to reinvigorate the computer chip sector within the United States through targeted government support.

“We need to be building for the future and that means making investments in R&D,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said to reporters in a call previewing the financial commitment.

Read the rest of the story at Federal Times, here.

Previous article
The Hidden Links Between Human Trafficking and the Insurance Sector
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals