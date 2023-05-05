CEOs Meet at White House on Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence Innovation

Vice President Harris and senior Administration officials met with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of AI innovation to share concerns about the risks associated with AI. President Biden dropped by the meeting to underscore that companies have a fundamental responsibility to make sure their products are safe and secure before they are deployed or made public.

The President and Vice President were clear that in order to realize the benefits that might come from advances in AI, it is imperative to mitigate both the current and potential risks AI poses to individuals, society, and national security. These include risks to safety, security, human and civil rights, privacy, jobs, and democratic values.

Given the role these CEOs and their companies play in America’s AI innovation ecosystem, Administration officials also emphasized the importance of their leadership, called on them to model responsible behavior, and to take action to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards, and protect people’s rights and safety. This includes taking action consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and the AI Risk Management Framework.

The meeting also included frank and constructive discussion on three key areas: the need for companies to be more transparent with policymakers, the public, and others about their AI systems; the importance of being able to evaluate, verify, and validate the safety, security, and efficacy of AI systems; and the need to ensure AI systems are secure from malicious actors and attacks.

Administration officials and CEOs agreed that more work is needed to develop and ensure appropriate safeguards and protections, and CEOs committed to continue engaging with the Administration to ensure the American people are able to benefit from AI innovation.

Today’s meeting was part of a broader, ongoing effort to engage with advocates, companies, researchers, civil rights organizations, not-for-profit organizations, communities, international partners, and others on critical AI issues. This effort builds on the considerable steps the Administration has taken to date to promote responsible innovation and risk mitigation in AI. This includes additional actions announced this morning, the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights and related executive actions, the AI Risk Management Framework, and a roadmap for standing up a National AI Research Resource.

Participants

Vice President Kamala Harris

Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Commerce

Arati Prabhakar, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy

Jeff Zients, Assistant to the President and Chief of Staff

Bruce Reed, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff

Mike Donilon, Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor

Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs

Susan Rice, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy

Lael Brainard, Assistant to the President and Director of the National Economic Council

Stuart Delery, Assistant to the President and White House Counsel

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet

Read more at the White House