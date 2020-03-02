CloudCheckr Achieves FedRAMP Ready Status for Its Cloud Management Platform

CloudCheckr, the total visibility platform that makes managing public cloud infrastructure easy, announced today that CloudCheckr Federal™ achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready designation, and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud services, and is one of the most rigorous compliance processes a vendor can undertake. CloudCheckr successfully completed a Readiness Assessment by a Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), making its new cloud management platform offering—CloudCheckr Federal—available for federal agency sponsorship. The FedRAMP Ready designation provides potential federal agency sponsors increased confidence that the offering can achieve FedRAMP Authorization.

CloudCheckr, already operating in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Secret Region for cloud-based workloads up to the Secret U.S. security classification level, and in AWS GovCloud (US) Regions, adds FedRAMP Ready status as government agencies accelerate their IT modernization mandates. This process has often been limited by a software vendor’s ability to achieve the highest standards for security and compliance required to work directly with the federal government. Now with CloudCheckr Federal, public sector customers get access to SaaS-based cloud infrastructure management, while adhering to NIST 800-53 requirements, easing the way for procurement.

By adopting the CloudCheckr Federal cloud management platform, agencies gain comprehensive visibility into their cloud resources, usage, and costs with automated invoicing, billing, chargebacks, and automated recommendations for budget management available to IT finance teams. Over 600 security and compliance best practice checks run continuously, with button-click fixes when issues arise, the most comprehensive in the industry—surpassing the native checks of the cloud platform providers.

In conjunction with this milestone, Dan Stroman joins CloudCheckr as the company’s Senior Director of Public Sector to lead CloudCheckr’s go-to-market public sector strategy with a focus on supporting the high security and compliance mandates of U.S. federal customers.

Stroman was formerly Director of Federal Partners at UiPath where he was responsible for driving partnership and channel sales of UiPath’s industry-leading RPA technology platform. Prior to that, Stroman held similar sales leadership roles at IBM, Microsoft, and CA Technologies.

“Our public sector customers have long used the CloudCheckr solution, in conjunction with managed service partners, to track their cloud IT budget and manage their spend with cloud providers in a single platform,” said Stroman. “With FedRAMP Ready status, we are empowering all public sector organizations to connect to cloud resources and begin their IT transformation with immediate results.”

To learn more about CloudCheckr Federal, visit cloudcheckr.com/federal, schedule a free interactive demo with our Federal Sales team, or visit us at AWS Public Sector Summit, June 2-3 in Washington, DC, where CloudCheckr is a Gold Sponsor in the Expo Hall.

