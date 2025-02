The Office of Personnel Management is giving agencies a brighter green light to make their chief information officers political appointees.

OPM is telling agencies they can reclassify these senior executive service (SES) roles to general instead of career reserve. The new policy is asking agencies to send their reclassifications to OPM by Feb. 14.

One key part of the memo is OPM is only “recommending” and not mandating this change.

