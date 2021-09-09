Department of Commerce Establishes National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday that the Commerce Department has established a high-level committee to advise the president and other federal agencies on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence (AI). Working with the National AI Initiative Office (NAIIO) in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), the department is now seeking to recruit top-level candidates to serve on the committee.

A formal notice describing the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC) and the call for nominations for the committee and its Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence and Law Enforcement appear in the Federal Register published today.

With AI already changing how society addresses economic competitiveness, national security challenges, and equitable opportunities, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and its researchers are dedicated to ensuring AI technologies are developed and used in a trustworthy and responsible manner that allows for accuracy, security, explainability and interpretability, reliability, privacy, safety, and the mitigation of bias. Trustworthy data, standards, and integration of machine learning and AI in applications are critical for the successful deployment of new technologies and the identification and mitigation of sources of algorithmic bias.

Nominations for the committee and Subcommittee on Artificial Intelligence and Law Enforcement will be accepted on an ongoing basis and will be considered as vacancies arise. NIST will provide administrative support to the committee. Details for submitting nominations are included in the Federal Register notice.

