DHS Awards $3.9 Million to Fund U.S. Small-Business Research for Homeland Security Technology Needs

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) today announced the award of 26 competitive research contracts with 23 small businesses to participate in Phase I of the DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program. Each project will receive up to $150,000 from the DHS SBIR Program to conduct proof-of-concept research over a six-month period to address specific homeland security technology needs.

“The DHS SBIR Program offers an opportunity for the Department to explore multiple innovative concepts aimed at assisting the operational components in their mission,” said William N. Bryan, DHS Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science & Technology. “I am eager to see the results from these small businesses awardees.”

The topics for the DHS SBIR 20.1 Solicitation, released in December 2019, were developed by S&T to address the research and development needs of DHS operational components and the greater homeland security enterprise. The following 26 contracts were awarded in the following topics:

Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Multimedia content analysis engine capability for the Emergency Communications Cyber Security Center (EC3) Accipiter Systems, Inc (Wexford, PA) Physical Optics Corporation (Torrance, CA) SecureLogix (San Antonio, TX) Terasuma (Damascus, MD)

Remote Sensor Data Protection and Anti-Spoofing BlueRISC, Inc (Amherst, MA) Intelligent Automation, Inc (Rockville, MD) Intellisense Systems, Inc (Torrance, CA) Oceanit Laboratories, Inc (Honolulu, HI)

Digital Paging Over Public Television Desourdis Collaboration, LLC (Olympia, WA) Device Solutions, Inc (Hillsborough, NC)

Soft Targets and Crowded Places Security AvaWatz Company (Addison, TX) Karagozian & Case (Glendale, CA)

In-building Coverage Analysis System (ICAS) Using Existing First Responder’s Radio and Smartphone Epiq Solutions (Schaumburg, IL) TRX Systems (Greenbelt, MD)

Handheld Advanced Detection/Imaging Technology System Terametrix LLC (Ann Arbor, MI) Spectral Labs, Inc (San Diego, CA) Synthetik Applied Technologies, LLC (Austin, TX)

Enhanced Explosives and Illicit Drugs Detection by Targeted Interrogation of Surfaces ADA Technologies, Inc (Littleton, CO) Alakai Defense Systems, Inc (Largo, FL) Intellisense Systems, Inc (Torrance, CA) Synthetik Applied Technologies, LLC (Austin, TX)

Urban Canyon Detection Tracking and Identification of Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles 4D Tech Solutions, Inc (Fairmont, WV) Cobalt Solutions, Inc (Austin, TX) Moshe Benezra (New York, NY)

Machine Learning Module for Detection Technologies Alakai Defense Systems, Inc (Largo, FL) Physical Sciences, Inc (Andover, MA)



At the completion of Phase I, awardees will be eligible to submit proposals for consideration for a Phase II award. The objective of Phase II is to continue research and development efforts toward a demonstrable prototype.

“To meet our nation’s evolving technology needs, S&T is continually engaging the private sector for their innovative ideas and capabilities,” said Dusty Lang, DHS SBIR Program Director. “The DHS SBIR Program provides an opportunity for small businesses to explore their technology potential to advance homeland security solutions. We look forward to working with the awardees in this first phase of the program.”

For more information on the DHS SBIR Program visit the program portal https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.

For more information on S&T’s innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/business-opportunities.

