DHS Seeks Financial Systems Modernization with AI, Machine Learning Solutions

The purpose of this synopsis is to gain knowledge of interest, capabilities and qualifications of business to compete and perform service under a contract for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of the Chief Financial Officer (OCFO) Financial Systems Modernization (FSM) Joint Program Management Office (JPMO). The type of solicitation and contract to be issued will depend upon the responses to this sources sought synopsis.

DHS established the FSM Program in accordance with the Under Secretary for Management (USM) September 2011 memorandum, “Moving Forward with Financial Systems Projects.” DHS leadership and Components work together to ensure the FSM Program is planned and executed to meet key financial management requirements, to minimize investment in duplicative systems, to meet Federal guidance, and to deliver financial management information to leadership to support the DHS mission.

The JPMO is responsible for coordinating all efforts to support the FSM Program. JPMO functions include software engineering, technical and functional testing, operational/production support, business process re-engineering, change management/communications, portfolio management, program governance/compliance, and administrative support. The JPMO works with the DHS Component agencies, DHS leadership, and external stakeholders to manage and govern the Program in accordance with the DHS Acquisition Lifecycle Framework (ALF) and Systems Engineering Lifecycle (SELC).

To comply with Executive Order 13781, “Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch”, DHS issued the “DHS Agency Reform Plan (DARP)” to guide the improvement of effectiveness, accountability and efficiency. The DARP identifies key outcomes to be sought, in part, through the FSM initiative and its constituent contracts:

IT Acquisition – Leveraging the Department’s buying power, reduce IT procurement costs.

DHS Procurement Delivery Model – Implement efficient and effective procurement delivery structure and business processes.

Financial Transactions – Reduce cost, improve efficiency and data quality, and strengthen internal controls through standardizing processes and streamlining systems and services.

DHS intends to transition all DHS headquarters (HQ) and Components to standard business processes implemented using as few separate solutions as is practicable and cost effective. This effort is intended to reduce cost, improve efficiency and data quality and strengthen internal controls through standardizing processes and streamlining systems and services.

Currently, the JPMO is performing an Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) implementation for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD), the Transportation Security Agency (TSA), and the U.S. Coast Guard (collectively known as the “Trio”). In FY 2021 and 2022, JPMO expects to initiate two more implementation efforts as it completes the Trio effort.

The scope of this requirement includes services supporting the administration, operation, management and improvement of information technology (IT) program management functions conducted by the DHS FSM JPMO. The range of services include: IT engineering and service management support, management advisory service support, and functional clerical/administrative support. Required knowledge and skills include, but are not limited to: software engineering, technical and functional testing, operational / production support, business process re-engineering, change management / communications, IT program portfolio management, IT program governance / compliance, and administrative support to the FSM JPMO.

In 2015, OMB mandated that all federal agencies adopt electronic invoicing by 2018. The products selected for implementation as part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Financial System Modernization Solution (FSMS) do not fully meet all minimum requirements related to electronic submission and data management. Meeting these minimum requirements is not optional.

The Kofax Capture and MarkView platform purchased by DHS as part of FSMS does not include the automation technologies, such as Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which FINCEN has identified as business process requirements of the future system to replace existing Workflow Imagining Network Systems (WINS) functionality. Based on the volume of transactions processed by FINCEN and without these additional automated capabilities, compliance with federal mandates and requirements of the Prompt Payment Act and GAO’s Standards for Internal Control in the Federal Government (known as the Green Book) may be impacted during CG’s move to FSMS.

The objective of this requirement is to update and comply with federal law and regulations to deliver high quality financial services at the lowest price, automation is playing an increasing role in the future of FINCEN operations. Utilizing current technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, as well as other technologies will enable processing volumes transactions in a more efficient manner. This contract includes a Base Period of 12 months with one 12 month Option Period with a total contract period of performance not to exceed 24 months.

Read more at SAM.gov

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)