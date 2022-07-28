DISA 4ENO Delivers Successful Start to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Migration to DODnet

During the week of July 18, the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Fourth Estate Network Optimization program office launched and completed the first phase in migrating the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency from its legacy information technology network to the newly modernized IT network, DODNet.

As part of the Information Technology Reform Initiative to consolidate Fourth Estate Defense Agencies and Field Activities Unclassified and Classified networks under the management of a sole DISA Single Service Provider, Fourth Estate Network Optimization successfully transitioned nearly 50 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency users at Offutt Air Force Base to DODNet – resulting in a big step toward numerous benefits for the agency, including stronger and more consistent cyber standards, once this global network is fully migrated.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s global network is composed of eight diverse locations across Asia, Europe, and North America including Virginia, Nebraska, Ohio, Hawaii, Germany, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. Fourth Estate Network Optimization is strategically implementing various IT activities to transition this network with minimal disruptions or burdens to personnel and operations.

