77.7 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, July 28, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasInformation TechnologyIndustry

DISA 4ENO Delivers Successful Start to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s Migration to DODnet

Fourth Estate Network Optimization is strategically implementing various IT activities to transition this network with minimal disruptions.

By Homeland Security Today
The Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. JPAC's mission is to conduct global search, recovery and laboratory operations to identify unaccounted-for Americans form past conflicts in order to support the Department of Defense's personnel accounting efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jon Dasbach)

During the week of July 18, the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Fourth Estate Network Optimization program office launched and completed the first phase in migrating the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency from its legacy information technology network to the newly modernized IT network, DODNet.

As part of the Information Technology Reform Initiative to consolidate Fourth Estate Defense Agencies and Field Activities Unclassified and Classified networks under the management of a sole DISA Single Service Provider, Fourth Estate Network Optimization successfully transitioned nearly 50 Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency users at Offutt Air Force Base to DODNet – resulting in a big step toward numerous benefits for the agency, including stronger and more consistent cyber standards, once this global network is fully migrated.

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s global network is composed of eight diverse locations across Asia, Europe, and North America including Virginia, Nebraska, Ohio, Hawaii, Germany, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. Fourth Estate Network Optimization is strategically implementing various IT activities to transition this network with minimal disruptions or burdens to personnel and operations.

Read more at DISA

Previous articleDHS Updates Industry on Supporting in-Development Department-Wide Cloud Service Requirements
Next articleDARPA Hosting Proposers Day for Muons for Science and Security (MuS2) Program
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals