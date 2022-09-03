DISA 4th Estate Network Optimization Program Scores High with Migrated Customers

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s 4th Estate Network Optimization Program Office conducted a DODNet Post-Migration Survey, resulting in a 4.1 out of 5.0 overall satisfaction score among nearly 950 users who have been migrated to the newly modernized information technology network, DODNet.

The score was based on the level of communication before the migration, migration instructions, online resources available to users, required effort from the users, and support responsiveness. Three agencies, including DISA, reported that they were very satisfied with their migration process from beginning to end.

“We realize we were taking a huge chance to measure our success by surveying our customers after their migrations, but we really wanted to know how we’re doing and take an opportunity to hear from them … and we’re happy that they’re happy,” said Laura Herbertson, 4ENO program officer and DISA Endpoint Services & Customer Support division chief. “It speaks volumes that they were willing to participate in our post-migration survey and that they’re satisfied with our service and dedication to make their migration process as seamless as possible, without disruption.”

