DISA Director Reaffirms Commitment to Security and Technological Progress at DAFITC 2023 

At the Department of the Air Force Information Technology and Cyberpower, DAFITC, conference Aug. 30, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, Defense Information Systems Agency director and Joint Forces Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander, offered a glimpse into the cutting-edge advancements shaping the future of Department of Defense communications to an audience of more than 2,000 of the general’s fellow airmen and industry leaders.

On topics ranging from DISA’s commitment to enhancing cybersecurity to expanding technological capabilities, Skinner acknowledged the rapidly evolving digital landscape and its significance for national security, stating that with an increasing reliance on interconnected systems, the need for robust and secure information systems has never been greater.

“It’s all about how we maneuver and posture ourselves so that we’re ready against the adversary,” Skinner said, stressing the importance of staying ahead of emerging threats.

Due to the growing prevalence of cyberattacks and their potential to disrupt critical infrastructure, one of the central themes of Skinner’s address was the imperative to fortify cybersecurity measures using Zero Trust architecture. The DISA director reaffirmed the agency’s dedication to the U.S. military and warfighter by ensuring the security, integrity and availability of data, advanced threat detection algorithms, multi-layered encryption protocols, and real-time monitoring to counteract cyber threats.

“We’re leveraging AI, especially from a cybersecurity standpoint,” the three-star general said. “AI is included in the Defense Enterprise Office Solution. We have to embrace AI.”

Skinner reaffirmed his agency’s forward-leaning approach to artificial intelligence, Zero Trust, the Defense Enterprise Office Solution and other advanced technologies DISA is using to bolster U.S. defense capabilities.