DISA Releases New Data Strategy Implementation Plan, Pushes for Improved Data Architecture

Under the new DISA Data Strategy Implementation Plan (IPlan), the agency will target its capability to leverage data as a strategic asset.

Defense Information Systems Agency leaders have recently released a new plan to improve the state of the agency’s data integration and utilization, information technology, and network capabilities.

Under the new DISA Data Strategy Implementation Plan (IPlan), the agency will target its capability to leverage data as a strategic asset in line with the DISA Strategic Plan for Fiscal Year 2022-2024, said Caroline Kuharske, acting DISA chief data officer.

“The IPlan will guide how DISA will manage and exploit data as a critical asset to deliver agile digital capabilities to the nation’s warfighter and achieve information dominance,” Kuharske said.

The implementation plan is divided into four lines of effort that meet the goals and objectives set by the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer under the DOD Data Strategy.

