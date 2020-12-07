Cyber warriors defend the network at the tactical operations center for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, on Fort Bliss, Texas, during Network Integration Evaluation 16.1, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 8, 2015. (David Vergun/U.S. Army)

DISA Set to Release $11.7 Billion IT Contract Imminently

A major Defense Department IT contract potentially worth $11.7 billion for network consolidation is expected to be released next week, Pentagon officials told reporters Thursday.

Officials said the Defense Enclave Services, or DES, contract aims to unify fourth estate agencies under common IT systems and is a critical component of the department’s IT reform initiatives. The Defense Information Systems Agency will select a single provider under the up to 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract. The request for proposal is expected to be released next week, Don Means, DISA’s DES executive, told reporters during a media roundtable as part of DISA’s annual forecast to industry event Thursday.

The final solicitation was originally slated for release at the end of September, a few weeks after DISA published a draft RFP for the contract Sept. 4.

Read more at NextGov

