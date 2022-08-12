DISA’s New Collaborative Lab Environment Fosters IT Innovation

Often innovation blooms out of a team’s dynamic, with multiple perspectives adding needed functions to streamline established processes.

As technology leans toward hyper-efficiency, it continues to increase a demand for added functionality with no time lost during the process. Through the Defense Information Systems Agency’s DISAWERX environment, computer experts now have a safe operating environment and opportunity to imagine new and inventive ways to digitally communicate more effectively and efficiently.

Recently, a small group of innovative leaders at DISA established DISAWERX, a virtual and physical lab where computer experts imagine new and inventive ways to digitally communicate more effectively and efficiently. The lab is open to all Department of Defense personnel with an interest in IT.

