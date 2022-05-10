64.7 F
DoD Announces Organizational Improvements to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

The current three Directors of Defense Research and Engineering will be re-designated as Deputy Chief Technology Officers.

By Homeland Security Today
These racks held servers for the autonomous computer systems competing in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Cyber Grand Challenge finals in Las Vegas on Aug. 4, 2016. (DARPA photo)

The Department of Defense announced today that the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD(R&E) has implemented organizational changes designed to help the DoD build an enduring advantage by transitioning technology into useable capabilities.

“Taken holistically, these changes will posture our organization to work at speed and increase collaboration both inside and outside the Department,” said Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

The current three Directors of Defense Research and Engineering will be re-designated as Deputy Chief Technology Officers:

  • The Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Research & Technology (DDR&E(R&T)) will be re-designated the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Science & Technology (DCTO(S&T)).
    • This office will focus on foundational research and development to include basic research, innovation workforce issues, technology protection, laboratory infrastructure, and small business programs.
    • DCTO(S&T) will also oversee Federally Funded Research and Development Centers (FFRDCs) and University Affiliated Research Centers (UARCs).
  • The Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization (DDR&E(M)) will be re-designated the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Critical Technologies (DCTO(CT)). This office will focus on strategically critical technology areas.
  • The Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities (DDR&E(AC)) will be re-designated the Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Mission Capabilities (DCTO(MC)).
    • This office will focus on mission engineering, mission integration, joint operations, prototyping, experimentation, and rapid transition.
    • DCTO(MC) will also closely collaborate with the Armed Services, the Joint Staff, and the Combatant Commands on more mature technology.

To view R&E’s updated org chart, please visit https://www.cto.mil/wpcontent/uploads/2022/05/usdre_org_chart_09may2022_distro_a.pdf

Read more at the Defense Department

