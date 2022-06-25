82.4 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 25, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasInformation Technology
Subject Matter AreasInformation TechnologyIndustry

DoD Releases Responsible Artificial Intelligence Strategy and Implementation Pathway

While the RAI’s objective is to restrict irresponsible and unethical use of AI, it is not meant to be a barrier to AI implementation.

By Homeland Security Today
The autonomous system, Origin, prepares for a practice run during the Project Convergence capstone event at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, Aug. 11 – Sept. 18, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Carlos Cuebas Fantauzzi, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

The Department of Defense (DoD) has released the Responsible Artificial Intelligence and Implementation Pathway. In this report, the DoD discusses the implementation of a Responsible AI Approach (RAI). The RAI defines guiding principles for the process of creating and the use of AI for combat and non-combat purposes. The primary objective of the RAI is the focus on the safe, efficient, and secure development and use of AI.

As AI becomes further integrated into national security, the DoD needs to find a balance between security and efficiency when it comes to the use and development of AI. If not treated appropriately, AI is a double-edged sword. Adversaries can create exploitations within the AI production lifecycle for future use or unintended behavior can result in harm. As a result, the DoD has constructed the RAI.

The RAI focuses on ensuring that AI in any stage of development or use must meet its ethical standard and foundational tenets. To ensure this, the Office of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) will be coordinating the implementation and guidance of policy with the assistance of the organizational entities within the DoD. While the RAI’s objective is to restrict irresponsible and unethical use of AI, it is not meant to be a barrier to AI implementation. There are measures within the RAI implementation meant to ensure flexibility and efficiency. RAI encourages decentralized execution by having RAI integrated into the agencies in a way that fits into their preexistent workflows and structures. Similar measures within the RAI foster innovation and implement AI in an efficient manner.

Read the Defense Department report

Previous articleOIG Tells FEMA to Improve Management of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program Property Acquisitions
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals