DOJ Awards 14 Companies Spots on Incidental IT Support Services BPA

The Department of Justice has awarded 14 companies spots on a multiple-award blanket purchase agreement to provide helpdesk support, incidental information technology and program management services.

According to a posting, four companies were initially awarded positions on the DOJ Incidental IT Support Services BPA via a full and open competition and 10 new awardees were added to support the DOJ Justice Management Division Office of the Chief Information Officer Service Desk.

Read the rest of the story at GovConWire, here.