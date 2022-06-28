Federal IT Operating Plan Aims to Strategically Align Investments to Deliver a Modern Government

In the Joint Explanatory Statement accompanying the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2022, Congress requested OMB provide a plan to “maximize the impact” of funds provided for the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF), the Information Technology Oversight and Reform account (ITOR), the Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF), and the United States Digital Service (USDS). The Biden-Harris Administration released its Information Technology (IT) Operating Plan on behalf of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in coordination with the General Services Administration (GSA).

“We recognize the significant investment that Congress has made in securing and modernizing Federal IT and have assembled this plan to explain how we ensure the wise investment of each dollar Congress has entrusted to us towards its highest use – creating the most impact for the American people,” Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana said. “…We are at a unique moment in time to drive digital transformation across the Federal enterprise. We can deploy technology that is secure by design, reduces costs for agencies, eliminates administrative burden for both customers and the Federal workforce, delivers Government services that meet modern expectations for the American people, and inspires the next generation to serve our great country.”

ITOR, TMF, and FCSF are key to enabling strategic-level execution of IT efforts and investments across Federal agencies. The funds have different and complementary strengths that stem from their inherent purposes and variations in the operating models of the implementing organizations.

Agency partners are also key to driving transformation. OMB and GSA partner to set policies, create shared solutions, and encourage best practices to empower agencies to invest in the best IT tools and services.

