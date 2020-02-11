Personnel utilize computers during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Wing Operations Center June 20, 2019, at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tristan Truesdell)

Federal Tech Guide to Trump’s 2021 Budget

Continuing the year-over-year trend, the Trump administration is asking Congress for more funding for IT projects across government in the president’s fiscal 2021 budget request.

The topline figures for 2021 have the administration requesting almost $92.2 billion for IT next year, including civilian—$53.4 billion—and unclassified defense spending—$38.8 billion. That number represents a nearly $200 million increase over approved spending on IT for fiscal 2020, which Congress capped at $92 billion, including $52.9 billion for civilian agencies and $39 billion for defense.

