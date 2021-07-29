For the Third Year in a Row, GSA IT Receives Award for Excellence in Sustainable Procurement of IT Products

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration’s Office of GSA IT received the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Award for excellence in sustainable procurement of IT products and services for the third year in a row. The EPEAT Award, given annually by the Global Electronics Council, helps customers and vendors purchase and sell sustainable and environmentally friendly electronic products.

“Tackling climate change is a priority for the federal government, and at GSA, we’re committed to procuring sustainable IT products that reduce hazardous wasclimte, emissions, and energy,” said GSA Deputy Chief Information Officer Beth Killoran.

As part of the Biden Administration priority to address climate, GSA purchases millions of EPEAT certified electronics annually and does so in a sustainable manner to help combat the climate crisis.

GSA IT supports GSA’s mission by providing innovative, collaborative and cost-effective IT solutions while delivering excellent customer service to federal partners and agencies.

Killoran accepted the award during a virtual ceremony on July 28.

