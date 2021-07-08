(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. R.J. Biermann)

Frustrations Over NITAAC’s $50B CIO-SP4 GWAC Boiling Over

All of the confusion and consternation over the solicitation for the CIO-SP4 IT services governmentwide acquisition contract finally has boiled over. Five companies filed pre-award protests with the Government Accountability Office after the National Institutes of Health Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) failed to clarify several questions about its request for proposals.

On July 2, NITAAC extended the due date for proposals to July 23 and refined some of the requirements around past performance requirements. But industry experts said while the amendments and longer lead time helps, there still are too many problems with the $50 billion, 10-year GWAC vehicle.

