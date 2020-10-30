GSA and DOD Announce Re-Award of Defense Enterprise Office Solutions Cloud Contract

The U.S. General Services Administration and U.S. Department of Defense today announced the re-award of the Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to CSRA LLC and its Contractor Teaming Partners Dell Marketing L.P. and Minburn Technology Group LLC.

DEOS represents an enterprise based set of capabilities that include: productivity tools such as word processing and spreadsheets, email, collaboration, file sharing, and storage. Its intended environments are Microsoft 365 instantiation in a DoD Impact Level 5 (Unclassified) and Impact Level 6 (Classified) cloud operating within the United States and overseas providing capability to support garrison and network challenged operations.

“DEOS is a key part of the Department’s Digital Modernization Strategy and its fit-for-purpose cloud offering will streamline our use of cloud email and collaborative tools while enhancing cybersecurity and information sharing based on standardized needs and market offerings,” said DOD Chief Information Officer Dana Deasy. “The last six months have put enormous pressure on the Department to move faster with cloud adoption. All across the Department there are demand signals for enterprise wide collaboration and ubiquitous access to information.”

“We were determined that the Department could achieve faster department-wide adoption of cloud collaboration capabilities by moving forward in a federated manner to the DoD 365 (IL 5) cloud environment while ensuring the individual components efforts work together to create an enterprise capability,” continued Deasy. “This approach required the government team to assume a greater responsibility up front to shape the enterprise standards. With the award of DEOS, the Department will be able to transfer a significant part of the ongoing technical and management load to the integrator and free up strained resources to execute other priority missions.”

The DOD CIO and Defense Information Systems Agency have worked closely with GSA to reduce duplicative efforts across the Department, such as Defense Enterprise Email and other Service-Centric Email systems, simplify contract administration, and reduce associated costs by using GSA’s IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle to deliver the latest in commercial cloud technology with an innovative and efficient solution for office applications.

“DEOS demonstrates how DOD-GSA collaboration achieves better financial, security, and mission results,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. “While the cost savings are themselves compelling, more importantly DEOS will enable DOD to more easily share mission-critical information across all military services and enhance cybersecurity.

“GSA is proud that DOD chose to partner with us on IT modernization and leverage the GSA Multiple Award Schedules,” continued Administrator Murphy. “DEOS is a key part of the government’s CloudSmart strategy and will provide a foundation and blueprint from which future civilian cloud efforts can build. The new IT Vendor Management Office has been established at GSA to lead these governmentwide initiatives.”

The Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Cloud Smart Strategy, established a blueprint for federal agencies to easily adopt cloud solutions. This effort is consistent with the President’s Management Agenda and will run in close alignment with the DEOS acquisition strategy.

DOD estimates the value of the DEOS BPA at $4.4 billion over a 10-year period, which includes a five-year base period with two two-year options and one one-year option. GSA and DoD have made every effort to ensure this process is fair, transparent, and equitable. As part of a due process for interested parties, the original DEOS award in August 2019 was initially protested with various supplemental protests being filed with the Government Accountability Office (GAO). GSA elected to take corrective action, amended the solicitation, received and evaluated new quotes, and made an award to the vendor that was determined to provide the best value to the government.

