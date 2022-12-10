GSA Appointments Include New Director of Technology Transformation Services

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced new political appointments, including Ann Lewis as the new director of the Technology Transformation Services, Antonia Tucker as scheduler in the Office of the Administrator and Amelia Cohen-Levy as speechwriter in the Office of Strategic Communications.

In previous roles, Ann Lewis focused on supporting small businesses—including as Chief Technology Officer at Next Street and as Senior Advisor for Technology and Delivery at the U.S. Small Business Administration. Prior to that, Ann served as Chief Technology Officer at MoveOn.org. Ann has also held various roles in software engineering and technical leadership over the last 20 years. She holds a degree in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.

Antonia Tucker brings a wealth of experience to the Office of the Administrator, with over 15 years of experience in supporting executives. Most recently, she supported the Chief Technology and Information Officer in the U.S. Space Force. Prior to that, Antonia supported various leaders in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Information and Technology, and she has also held various roles at several Department of Defense contracting firms, where she gained extensive program management and analyst experience.

Amelia Cohen-Levy most recently served as executive communications and speechwriting lead for the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security. Prior to that, Amelia worked in various public affairs roles of increasing responsibility at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. Amelia also brings significant private sector experience in communications, business development, teaching, and more.

Also, Laila ElGohary will now serve as Director of National Outreach in addition to her existing role as White House Liaison.

Read more at GSA