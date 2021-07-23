GSA Hosts ‘Think Cloud, Think GSA’ Event

Last week, the General Services Administration’s (GSA) hosted an event: Think Cloud, Think GSA. The event​ highlighted GSA’s cloud, and cloud-enabled, IT portfolio and shared how cloud programs work together to support customer business needs. GSA was an early adopter of cloud and has utilized this technology to help customers succeed.

Moderated by the Sam Navarro, speakers included members of GSA’s Information Technology Category (ITC) Cloud Acquisition Team, Technology Transformation Services (TTS) Cloud Center of Excellence, Technology Transformation Services (TTS) Cloud.gov, Assisted Acquisition Services (AAS) FedSIM, and Data and Cloud Optimization Initiative Program Management Office (DCCOI PMO).

“Today’s event underscored GSA’s pioneering leadership in governmentwide cloud programs which allows our customers to achieve their goals,” said GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “Thanks to GSA, it’s clear that in government, cloud technology is surging, not emerging.”

During the event, we heard from partner agencies about how the Centers of Excellence (CoE), within GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, have supported their IT modernization journey, by helping them analyze current systems and applications, advise optimal pathways to modernization, and enable adoption of digital business capabilities using cloud-based technologies.

Read more at GSA

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)