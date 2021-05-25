GSA Unveils New, Improved and More Secure SAM.gov

On Monday, the U.S. General Services Administration completed the integration of beta.SAM.gov and SAM.gov. The new SAM.gov is now the system used to register to do business with the federal government, search for contract opportunities, find wage determinations, and more. This significant work supports economic recovery by making it easier for small businesses to do business with the government and brings all of the content once housed in two separate sites into SAM.gov while incorporating major updates to security, design, and functionality.

In keeping with its commitment to develop innovative, customer centric technology, GSA conducted multiple user focus groups to determine stakeholder needs and review user feedback. After receiving more than 35,000 comments from users, the new SAM.gov will host the existing content from beta.SAM.gov and the previous SAM.gov functionality with large scale improvements such as:

A single sign-on across multiple applications and data sets

Centralized workspace to manage work

Improved security

Stronger search functionality

Enhanced homepage design

Display of the Unique Entity Identifier (Authoritative in April 2022)

“We continue to make great strides with many FAS systems regarding security, ease-of-use and reducing burden for our customers,” said Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Sonny Hashmi. “The launch of the new SAM.gov today is another step toward all of those goals, with President Biden’s recent Executive Order on cybersecurity foundational to our efforts.”

“Today marks a significant step forward in our ability to deliver to our users a unified system that enables them to more easily do their jobs and the work of the federal government,” said Judith Zawatsky, GSA’s assistant commissioner who oversees the Integrated Award Environment. “What you see in the new SAM.gov today isn’t the end of the story; rather the beginning. We’ve laid the groundwork to continue making updates to what we’ve already built and to bring you new capabilities in the future.”

GSA is committed to continually improving SAM.gov for those who depend on it to do business with the government and will keep users informed as key partners in its evolution. For more information, please visit the IAE Space on GSA Interact or email us at [email protected].

