IRS Issues Evacuation Notice Putting Nearly All Employees on Mandatory Telework

The IRS issued an evacuation notice Friday afternoon that would send nearly all of its employees home on mandatory telework during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning March 30, the IRS will direct all employees, “including employees who are currently not teleworking but whose work is portable or can be adapted to work off-site,” to evacuate their workspace and instead work from home or an alternate location.

In an all-staff email obtained by Federal News Network, IRS Human Capital Officer Robin Bailey, Jr. and Deputy IRS Human Capital Officer Kevin McIver said the employees who still have to come into the office to complete non-remote “mission-critical duties” will receive additional guidance from their supervisors.

