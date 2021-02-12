U.S. Air Force Second Lt. Charles Keller and Airman First Class Tyler Haselden, Pilot Training Next students, train on a virtual reality flight simulator at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Austin, Texas, June 21, 2018. The six-month program leans on a variety of technologies, to include virtual and augmented reality, advanced biometrics, artificial intelligence and data analytics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean M. Worrell)

JAIC Seeks Test and Evaluation Services for Artificial Intelligence

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center is looking for AI test and evaluation services to support the Defense Department and “the entire U.S. government,” according to a new request for proposal posted Feb. 11.

The JAIC, through Army Contracting Command-Rock Island, intends to award multiple blanket purchase agreements for AI testing and evaluation services. The contract has a ceiling of more than $249 million, according to a question and answer document posted along with the RFP.

Offers on the solicitation are due March 5.

Read more at NextGov

