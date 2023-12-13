Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide prototype and technology development support to the National Security Agency (NSA). The single-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a value of $700 million.

“We are pleased to continue our work developing next-generation technology solutions for the intelligence community,” said Roy Stevens, Leidos Intelligence Group President. “Leidos experts will work to identify emerging technologies and develop new tools and techniques. We look forward to supporting the NSA’s intelligence and cyber missions that protect and defend our country.”

Leidos will provide subject matter expertise to develop and maintain technology, tools and techniques in support of the analyst community. This includes analytic tech­nique and prototype develop­ment, forecasting of emerging technology use and developing prototypes. These efforts focus on determining feasibility, mitigating technical risks and validating and evolving requirements that meet NSA’s dynamic mission needs. The company will also work to demonstrate critical features, qualify products or processes and characterize performance or product features early in the conceptual and demonstration phase. This aims to help reduce risks, cost and schedule impacts to the government.

This new contract continues Leidos’ long-standing support for the NSA and the intelligence community.

