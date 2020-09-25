NIEM 5.0 Release Candidate 2 Is Available for Public Review

The NIEM 5.0 release candidate 2 (RC2) is available for public review and comment through Wednesday, 30 September 2020. The RC2 incorporates the public feedback received from the NIEM 5.0 release candidate 1 (RC1). These minor changes include:

Changed documentation of cli:codeListConstrainingIndicator to conform to NDR.

Updated character encoding and doctype of root XML catalog.

Updated character encoding and doctype on XML catalog and used default namespace instead of a prefix.

Updated character encoding and doctype on OGC XML catalog.

Updated character encoding and doctype on external HAVE XML catalog.

Updated structures schema to incorporate NDR changes.

Removed code “NN” from ncic:FPClassificationCodeSimpleType

Removed extra spaces from Justice code definitions

This is the final stage before we officially publish the final NIEM 5.0 release. At this point in the release cycle, we are working to get to a stable draft and are looking to address errors and bugs only. Other issues can be queued up for the next release. The final release of NIEM 5.0 is scheduled to be published this fall. At that time, 5.0 XML schemas and documentation will be published along with updates to NIEM specifications and tools.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)