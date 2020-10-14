- Updated GENC CSV files to exclude GENC codes marked ‘exclusion’
- Updated GENC enumerations to exclude GENC codes marked ‘exclusion’
- Added “SP-“ to the beginning of CUI specified category marking codes
- Removed CUI “NATO Restricted” and “NATO Unclassified” category codes
- Updated cardinality to support CUI multiple dissemination controls
- Created a substitution group for CUI RELTO codes
- Updated the names and definitions of CUI limited dissemination RELTO elements to represent both RELTO and DISPLAY ONLY options
- Updated CUI category and limited dissemination control codes based on registry updates
NIEM 5.0 Release Candidate 3 Available for Public Review and Comment
The NIEM 5.0 release candidate 3 (RC3) is available for public review and comment through Friday, October 16, 2020. The RC3 incorporates the…