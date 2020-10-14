NIEM 5.0 Release Candidate 3 Available for Public Review and Comment

The NIEM 5.0 release candidate 3 (RC3) is available for public review and comment through Friday, October 16, 2020. The RC3 incorporates the public feedback received from the NIEM 5.0 release candidate 2 (RC2). These minor changes include:
  • Updated GENC CSV files to exclude GENC codes marked ‘exclusion’
  • Updated GENC enumerations to exclude GENC codes marked ‘exclusion’
  • Added “SP-“ to the beginning of CUI specified category marking codes
  • Removed CUI “NATO Restricted” and “NATO Unclassified” category codes
  • Updated cardinality to support CUI multiple dissemination controls
  • Created a substitution group for CUI RELTO codes
  • Updated the names and definitions of CUI limited dissemination RELTO elements to represent both RELTO and DISPLAY ONLY options
  • Updated CUI category and limited dissemination control codes based on registry updates
Please visit the NIEM Releases page for instructions on how to download the RC3 package. Please provide feedback by submitting a new 5.0 issue or by sending an email to niem-comments@lists.gatech.edu by Friday, 16 October 2020 .
This is the final stage before they officially publish the final NIEM 5.0 release. At this point in the release cycle, they are working to get to a stable draft and are looking to address errors and bugs only. Other issues can be queued up for the next release. The final release of NIEM 5.0 is scheduled to be published this fall. At that time, 5.0 XML schemas and documentation will be published along with updates to NIEM specifications and tools. 
