Patricia Gruber Named New Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State

Gruber will build upon the ongoing workstreams within the Department to advance U.S. science and technology diplomacy.

By Homeland Security Today

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce a new Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary of State, Dr. Patricia Gruber.  In this role, Gruber will lead the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser and work to anticipate science and technology trends that impact foreign policy, build STEM capacity within the Department, and connect the Department to domestic and international stakeholders in the scientific and technological communities.

Gruber’s appointment demonstrates Secretary Blinken’s commitment to ensuring that scientific and technology expertise is infused into the work of the Department at all levels and highlights the importance of robust engagement with the scientific community on issues that are central to our foreign policy.  In this role, Gruber will build upon the ongoing workstreams within the Department to advance U.S. science and technology diplomacy.

Gruber’s experience in the private sector includes working as the technical director at ONR Global, vice president of maritime systems at Battelle, and deputy director of the Applied Research Laboratory at Penn State University.

Read more at the State Department

