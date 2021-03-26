Search.gov Annual Report Uncovers Top Search Results Across Government Websites

The U.S. General Services Administration released a report on Search.gov, highlighting twenty of the most searched topics across government websites in 2020, providing key insights into what people need and how the government can help them.

Part of the Technology Transformation Services (TTS), Search.gov serves as a platform that streamlines user search experiences across more than 2,200 government websites.

The report includes both new and repeated searches reflecting the public’s ongoing needs on topics such as forms, logging into government systems, immigration, and benefits. Most notably, the report highlights more searches in 2020 related to jobs, health, loans, and similar topics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some topics, like loan forgiveness, saw as high as a five hundred percent increase in volume, while others dropped dramatically.

“Search.gov serves as a bridge for the public, making government web search work efficient. The public can get the answers they need, in the moments they need them most,” says Dawn McCleskey, Search.gov Program Manager. “This year’s report highlights the great need for information and resources related to COVID-19, as well as the ongoing needs of people trying to navigate government services. Meeting these needs through stronger and more standardized search will continue to be a priority.”

“Shared technology solutions, like Search.gov, enhance the public’s experience with government by improving access, and providing a consistent experience for Americans trying to find answers and resources, all while reducing costs government wide,” said FAS Deputy Commissioner and TTS Director, Dave Zvenyach. “This report can help us and our agency partners better understand what the public needs, and provides important data so that we can make government information and services as accessible as possible.”

Funded by the Federal Citizen Services Fund (FCSF), Search.gov improves the public’s search experience on government agency websites by aggregating web pages, social media, RSS feeds, job postings, and federal register documents into one easy to search web experience.

To learn more about Search.gov and review the report, visit: https://search.gov/blog/2020-annual-review.html.

