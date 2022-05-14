State Department CIO Keith Jones Returning to Private Sector

State Department Chief Information Officer Keith Jones, who joined the department in January 2021, will be leaving his post to return to the private sector.

Jones’ last day will be June 17. Principal Deputy CIO Glenn Miller will serve as acting CIO after Jones’ departure.

Jones retired from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in October 2018, where he served as acting Chief Information Officer and Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer. After leaving USCIS, Jones became President and CEO of the Edgewater Group DC and served as a principal consultant to Deep Water Point.

At USCIS, he worked to implement the IT strategic vision of the agency in providing innovative and secure services to enable the department’s mission. He was responsible for the oversight and management of agency-wide CIO Initiatives with the annual execution of an $800 million budget in total for service delivery to over 20,000 internal customers.

“After retiring with 37 years of prior government service, I was honored to take the call and serve again,” Jones said in an email announcing his departure. “I made a personal commitment to be part of this noble team supporting the time-honored diplomatic mission of the Department of State and will continue to do so until my very last day of service.”

“As a department, we are steadfast in our commitment to enhance our mission through the use of modern technology — and I will always be proud to have been part of this,” he continued. “We have strengthened our cybersecurity posture, improved our IT governance (CIO Program Reviews), embraced the enterprise adoption of agile, broadened our policy with cyber incentive, retention, and recruitment pay to be inclusive of all bureaus and qualifying IT professions, and established a CIO Council representative of the global footprint.”

Jones formerly served as deputy executive director of the DHS Information Technology Services Office, where he was responsible for the oversight and management of department-wide infrastructure services, a $900 million-plus budget for service delivery to some 8,500 headquarters users.

Jones also served as deputy chief information officer at Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was the founder of the ICE Career Connections Mentoring Program launched in 2008, which provided an opportunity for both mentees and leaders across the agency an opportunity to enhance their careers and leadership skills through the development of dynamic mentoring partnerships.