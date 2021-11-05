39.1 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 4, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityFederal Government

State Department Concludes Cybersecurity Workshop with Modernization Plans

Workshop outcomes included renewed cyber awareness and new directions for enhancing cloud-based technologies, network architecture, and cybersecurity strategies.

Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

On Friday, October 29, 2021, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Information Resources Management (IRM) concluded a month-long cybersecurity workshop, in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity (EO 14028). IRM broadcast the workshop to over 100,000 State Department IT users at 270 embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions worldwide, in keeping with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s goal of the Modernization of American Diplomacy in the areas of cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

October is recognized annually in the United States as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This year’s IRM workshop included key sessions on the unique challenges the United States faces in cyberspace. Workshop outcomes included renewed cyber awareness and new directions for enhancing cloud-based technologies, network architecture, and cybersecurity strategies.

Keynote speakers included:

  • Donna Bennett, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), U.S. Department of State
  • Chris DeRusha, Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget
  • Mike Duffy, Associate Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
  • Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, Office of the National Cyber Director
  • Keith Jones, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State
  • Gharun Lacy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security, U.S. Department of State
  • Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer of Mandiant

Read more at the State Department

Previous articleINSA Calls for Designating Space Systems as New U.S. Critical Infrastructure Sector
Next articleReward Offered for Information to Bring DarkSide Ransomware Variant Co-Conspirators to Justice
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -
Single Post Template - Magazine PRO Homeland Security Today

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.