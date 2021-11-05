State Department Concludes Cybersecurity Workshop with Modernization Plans

On Friday, October 29, 2021, the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Information Resources Management (IRM) concluded a month-long cybersecurity workshop, in support of President Biden’s Executive Order on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity (EO 14028). IRM broadcast the workshop to over 100,000 State Department IT users at 270 embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions worldwide, in keeping with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s goal of the Modernization of American Diplomacy in the areas of cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

October is recognized annually in the United States as Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This year’s IRM workshop included key sessions on the unique challenges the United States faces in cyberspace. Workshop outcomes included renewed cyber awareness and new directions for enhancing cloud-based technologies, network architecture, and cybersecurity strategies.

Keynote speakers included:

Donna Bennett, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), U.S. Department of State

Chris DeRusha, Federal CISO, Office of Management and Budget

Mike Duffy, Associate Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Chris Inglis, National Cyber Director, Office of the National Cyber Director

Keith Jones, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of State

Gharun Lacy, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Diplomatic Security, U.S. Department of State

Kevin Mandia, Chief Executive Officer of Mandiant

