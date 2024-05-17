With over 270 diplomatic posts worldwide, DOS professionals currently face an overwhelming influx of information, generating an average of 6,300 diplomatic cables daily alongside numerous media summaries and reports. With $18.2 million in TMF funding, DOS aims to harness safe, secure, and responsible Generative AI (GenAI) to empower its widely dispersed team members to work more efficiently and improve access to enhanced information resources.

“This investment marks a pivotal moment to reshape how DOS conducts diplomacy and promotes American interests worldwide,” said Dr. Matthew Graviss, DOS Chief Data and AI Officer. “This project will enable our diplomats to focus on essential analysis and strategic engagement, boosting our efficiency and strengthening America’s global diplomatic advantage.”

By integrating GenAI into its operations, DOS seeks to streamline data processing, enabling personnel to quickly distill insights and allocate more time to achieving impactful diplomatic outcomes. This TMF investment will play a key role in devising an interagency playbook for the responsible implementation of GenAI practices across government entities.

