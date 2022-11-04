Technology Modernization Fund Announces Investment in Supporting Jobs for People with Disabilities

The Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) announced a new investment that will update the U.S. AbilityOne Commission’s Procurement List Information Management System (PLIMS) software. This PLIMS core software connects employers of individuals who are blind or who have significant disabilities with federal agency customers. The investment will improve that connection while also enhancing system accessibility and creating a more secure system. The improvements will also increase the Commission’s ability to execute program oversight and will benefit federal customers who depend on AbilityOne products and services.

“AbilityOne is a small, independent agency with an extremely meaningful mission,” said TMF Board Chair and Federal CIO Clare Martorana. “During the pandemic, the AbilityOne program has been pivotal in keeping the federal government and U.S. military operating through nationwide surge to meet exponential increases in demand. Many AbilityOne employees are designated as essential workers; their duties include staffing critical non-interruptible services, such as dining facilities and switchboard operations at military bases and VA hospitals, as well as call centers for the IRS and VA. With the support of the TMF, this investment will ensure AbilityOne can continue providing these essential services without interruption.”

“TMF funding will modernize critical software that supports employment opportunities for thousands of people, including more than 2,500 wounded warriors,” said TMF Executive Director Raylene Yung. “AbilityOne directly supports a variety of programs that connect veterans and others with disabilities to nonprofit agencies and other resources.”

AbilityOne provides nearly $4 billion in products and services to the federal government annually and is one of the largest sources of employment in the U.S. for individuals who are blind or who have significant disabilities. The TMF is investing $1.78M to improve the procurement software that supports buying and selling the high quality products and services that the AbilityOne program offers federal customers.

“AbilityOne is pleased to partner with the TMF to modernize our PLIMS system,” said Jeffrey A. Koses, GSA Senior Procurement Executive Office of Government-wide Policy and U.S. AbilityOne Commission Chairperson. “The investment will increase the Commission’s ability to execute its statutory oversight of the program and will benefit the federal customers who depend on AbilityOne products and services, as well as the program’s 450 nonprofits, which employ 40,000 people on AbilityOne contracts.”

For more information, visit: tmf.cio.gov

Read more at GSA