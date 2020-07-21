Trump Administration Establishes $75 Million Quantum Computing Centers

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced Tuesday the establishment of three quantum computing centers across the nation, involving an investment of $75 million.

The new Quantum Leap Challenge Institutes will each receive $25 million to address research and development in the quantum computing space, along with helping to develop curriculum for students in the quantum computing field to help expand the workforce in this area.

The center set to be established at the University of California Berkeley will address present and future quantum computing, while the center at the University of Illinois will focus on hybrid quantum architecture and networks. The third institute, at the University of Colorado, will look into the development of quantum sensors to help with more precise measurements across a variety of fields.

