U.S. Army Announces New 2022 Cloud Plan

On Oct. 11, 2022, the Army published the 2022 Army Cloud Plan, replacing its 2020 plan and moving the Army closer to its objectives of digital modernization and the integration of key services into the cloud environment across the enterprise.

As acknowledged in the 2021 Army Digital Transformation Strategy and 2019 Army Modernization Strategy, the cloud is the foundation by which the Army will modernize. Leveraging the capabilities of the cloud, the Army will reduce the digital footprint of the Warfighters network on ground and integrate services to enable multi domain operations.

The Army Cloud Plan 2022 lays out the following seven strategic objectives: Expand Cloud; Implement Zero Trust Architecture; Enable Secure, Rapid Software Development; Accelerate Data-Driven Decisions; Enhance Cloud Operations; Develop the Cloud Workforce; and Provide Cost Transparency and Accountability.

“The Army through (the Enterprise Cloud Management Agency) has established the foundation for Army wide adoption of cloud through cARMY at both secret and unclassified levels,” said Dr. Raj Iyer, the Army’s Chief Information Officer, speaking to recent cloud support during operations in Europe. “The new ACP focuses on scaling and operationalizing cARMY to meet the needs of the warfighter through our partnerships with the 82d Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, I Corps, Multidomain Task Force, and others across the Army in support of experimental and exercises as they evolve to the Multi Domain Force of 2030.”

The plan provides a roadmap and metrics to measure progress and will help the Army achieve its objectives which are to maintain digital overmatch over U.S. near-peer adversaries, implement a global architecture, and meet sustainable strategic goals.

Significant progress toward the accomplishment of the Army’s vision has been made, and many of the core principles of the Army Cloud Plan 2020 remain steadfast.

View the Army Cloud Plan.

