U.S. Department of Commerce Appoints 27 Members to National AI Advisory Committee

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the appointment of 27 experts to the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee (NAIAC), which will advise the President and the National AI Initiative Office on a range of issues related to artificial intelligence (AI).

The appointments are the first for the recently established committee, created in response to the National AI Initiative Act of 2020. The initiative directs the NAIAC to provide recommendations on topics including the current state of U.S. AI competitiveness, the state of science around AI, and AI workforce issues. The committee also is responsible for advice regarding the management and coordination of the initiative itself, including its balance of activities and funding.

“Artificial intelligence presents a new frontier for enhancing our economic and national security, as well as our way of life. Moreover, responsible AI development is instrumental to our strategic competition with China,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “At the same time, we must remain steadfast in mitigating the risks associated with this emerging technology, and others, while ensuring that all Americans can benefit. The diverse leaders of our inaugural National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee represent the best and brightest of their respective fields and will be instrumental in helping the Department strike this balance. Their anticipated recommendations to the President and the National AI Initiative Office will serve as building blocks for U.S. AI policy for decades to come, and I am immensely grateful for their voluntary service.”

The committee members were nominated by the public as expert leaders from a broad and interdisciplinary range of AI-relevant disciplines from across academia, industry, non-profits and civil society.

“AI is already transforming the world as we know it, including science, medicine, transportation, communications and access to goods and services,” said the head of the Office of Science and Technology and Deputy Assistant to the President Alondra Nelson. “The expertise of the NAIAC will be critical in helping to ensure the United States leads the world in the ethical development and adoption of AI, provides inclusive employment and education opportunities for the American public, and protects civil rights and civil liberties in our digital age.”

The newly appointed members include:

Miriam Vogel (Chair), EqualAI, Inc.

James Manyika (Vice Chair), Google

Zoë Baird, Markle Foundation

Yll Bajraktari, Special Competitive Studies Project

Amanda Ballantyne, Technology Institute at AFL-CIO

Sayan Chakraborty, Workday, Inc.

Jack Clark, Anthropic

David Danks, University of California, San Diego

Victoria Espinel, BSA: The Software Alliance

Paula Goldman, Salesforce

Susan Gonzales, AIandYou

Janet Haven, Data & Society Research Institute

Daniel E. Ho, Stanford University

Ayanna Howard, The Ohio State University

Jon Kleinberg, Cornell University

Ramayya Krishnan, Carnegie Mellon University

Ashley Llorens, Microsoft

Haniyeh Mahmoudian, DataRobot, Inc.

Christina Montgomery, IBM Corporation

Liz O’Sullivan, Parity

Frederick L. Oswald, Rice University

Frank Pasquale, Brooklyn Law School

Trooper Sanders, Benefits Data Trust

Navrina Singh, Credo AI

Swami Sivasubramanian, Amazon Web Services

Keith Strier, NVIDIA, Inc.

Reggie Townsend, SAS Institute

Read more at NIST