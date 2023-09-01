62.5 F
U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon Assumes Command of DISA’s Joint Interoperability Test Command 

JITC paves the way for seamless communication and collaboration across different military platforms and units.

By Homeland Security Today
From left, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, DISA director; U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon, incoming commander; U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias outgoing commander. (U.S. Army photo by Angelita Williams)

U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Saxon recently took the reins of the Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Interoperability Test Command from U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Matthias during a moving change of command ceremony Aug. 17 at Fort Huachuca, Arizona.

With its primary mission to test and certify joint interoperability among defense information systems, JITC paves the way for seamless communication and collaboration across different military platforms and units. This functionality is paramount in modern warfare, where the ability to share information rapidly and reliably can make the difference between victory and defeat. For the warfighter on the ground, in the air, or at sea, JITC’s efforts translate to accurate intelligence, timely reinforcements and effective deployment of resources. By rigorously testing, validating and certifying the systems our forces rely on, JITC upholds its commitment to supporting not just the machinery of defense, but also the men and women who operate it.

Upon his induction, Saxon conveyed his enthusiasm to be part of the JITC team, expressing eagerness to build on earlier accomplishments and navigate the forthcoming challenges and opportunities for the organization.

Read more at DISA

