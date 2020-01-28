Unclear NSA CIO Role Puts the Agency’s IT at Risk, IG Says

The National Security Agency’s chief information officer may be unsure of what they’re supposed to be doing with attention being pulled disproportionately toward cybersecurity issues, according to the agency’s inspector general.

“The Agency’s CIO role is ambiguous, without clearly defined authorities and responsibilities,” the OIG wrote in the semi-annual report released Thursday, which otherwise gives NSA a pat on the back for implementing its recommendations.

The IG audited the agency for compliance with Clinger-Cohen Act of 1996 and an Office of Management and Budget memorandum, documents that describe the CIO role and responsibilities for budget, program and workforce management as well as overseeing information security.

