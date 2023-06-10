Unveiling the Future: DISA’s Journey Through the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency director and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network commander, along with U.S. Marine Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. Krause, DISA senior enlisted advisor, made an impactful visit to the Los Angeles Air Force Base on June 2, 2023.

During the visit, Skinner and Krause explored the capabilities of the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command and assessed how DISA can continue to support U.S. space mission objectives. The director and senior enlisted advisor toured cutting-edge facilities as they met with cybersecurity IT specialists and data scientists focused on countering threats in the contested space domain. The DISA leaders were fully immersed in the Space Systems Command’s futuristic approaches as they tried on smart glasses used to enhance virtual collaboration, participated in space exercises and analyzed space threats in real time.

SPACEWERX, the innovation hub driving advancements in the space domain, captured the attention of the DISA leaders due to the team’s results-driven approaches with industry. The programs the SPACEWERX team develops drive industry innovation and encourage the fast track of groundbreaking U.S. space technologies.

