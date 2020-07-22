USCIS Launches Updated Website

USCIS launched an updated uscis.gov website, which we designed with input from applicants, petitioners and the public. In addition to a new look and feel, we have improved the website to help visitors better navigate our existing online tools and resources, as well as to file and manage applications and petitions online.

We are also making information about our processes easier to find by streamlining our navigation based on user feedback, data and best practices. The updates will be uniform across all USCIS websites, including, uscis.gov, myUSCIS and Case Status Online.

The new website features include:

A new user-centered design, which allows visitors to easily find immigration information and options on any device;

A link to the USCIS online account sign-in at the top of all pages on uscis.gov, which allows visitors to easily access their existing account or create a new one. This also creates a streamlined experience between the USCIS online account and the uscis.gov website;

Increased access to and availability of Spanish and multilingual resources through enhancements made to the Spanish website (uscis.gov/es) and the Multilingual Resource Center;

An Explore My Options feature to the forms section of the uscis.gov website. This tool allows visitors to determine their potential eligibility for immigration options by answering a few questions. The Explore My Options tool will also include additional content in English, and, for the first time, it will be available in Spanish;

A new design, location and complete revision of the Citizenship Resource Center (CRC). The new CRC makes it easier to find information about citizenship; and

An enhanced on-page search and filter-by features, which allow web visitors to easily find agency data, reports and policies.

We encourage visitors to use our online tools and resources, including Emma, Case Status Online, Check Case Processing Times, Change of Address, Explore My Options and the Fee Calculator for information and status updates. We also highly recommend applicants and petitioners use online filing for eligible forms through their USCIS online account.

Read more at USCIS

