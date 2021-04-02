(CBP Photo by Brian Sowards)

2 Officers Hurt When Rammed by Car at U.S. Capitol Barrier

The U.S. Capitol was put on lockdown today after a vehicle rammed into two officers at the barrier erected at the main vehicular access point to the Capitol complex.

Capitol Police tweeted at 1:26 p.m. EST that they were responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Constitution Avenue NE at Delaware Avenue NE for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers.

“A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured,” Capitol Police said. “All three have been transported to the hospital.”

Multiple media outlets reported that the suspect exited the car brandishing a knife and was shot by police after stabbing one of the officers.

Constitution Avenue was recently reopened along the Capitol after being part of an extended perimeter lockdown after the Jan. 6 riot. Lawmakers were not in session because of the spring break.

Images from the scene showed a blue sedan with the front of the car crumpled against a concrete vehicle barrier.

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW and First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were closed around the scene.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as it develops

