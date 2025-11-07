Beyond November: Making Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience a Year-Round Priority

November marks Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience (CISR) Month, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA’s) annual observance highlighting the importance of protecting the systems that underpin our nation’s society.
America’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors – energy, water, healthcare, transportation, communications, and others – deliver the essential services we depend on daily. These interconnected systems form the backbone of modern life, but their interdependencies mean disruptions in one sector can cascade across others, amplifying impacts throughout entire communities.
Kelly Murray, former CISA Associate Director, emphasizes that securing these systems goes beyond compliance. Understanding risks, investing in preparedness, and adapting to evolving threats require sustained commitment from all stakeholders: government, industry, and communities alike. “Resilience starts with relationships and shared responsibility,” Murray notes. “It’s about people, partnerships, and proactive planning.”
With most critical infrastructure privately owned, public-private collaboration is essential. CISA provides resources including security assessments, exercises, and guidance on threats ranging from cyberattacks to physical security challenges. During normal operations, the agency also offers free site visits to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses.
This year, CISR Month promotes a crucial mindset shift: anticipating disruptions will occur and planning accordingly. True resilience means preparing to operate in degraded states, practicing recovery procedures, and reducing downtime, whether facing cyberattacks, extreme weather, or aging infrastructure.
As Murray reminds us, “Resilience is a year-round effort that certainly cannot take a break because of a shutdown.” By recognizing our collective responsibility and taking consistent action, we can build a more secure nation capable of withstanding and recovering from whatever challenges emerge.