Beyond November: Making Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience a Year-Round Priority

Megan Norris
November 7, 2025
Source: CISA (https://www.cisa.gov/resources-tools/resources/critical-infrastructure-security-and-resilience-month-toolkit)

November marks Critical Infrastructure Security and Resilience (CISR) Month, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA’s) annual observance highlighting the importance of protecting the systems that underpin our nation’s society.

America’s 16 critical infrastructure sectors – energy, water, healthcare, transportation, communications, and others – deliver the essential services we depend on daily. These interconnected systems form the backbone of modern life, but their interdependencies mean disruptions in one sector can cascade across others, amplifying impacts throughout entire communities.

Kelly Murray, former CISA Associate Director, emphasizes that securing these systems goes beyond compliance. Understanding risks, investing in preparedness, and adapting to evolving threats require sustained commitment from all stakeholders: government, industry, and communities alike. “Resilience starts with relationships and shared responsibility,” Murray notes. “It’s about people, partnerships, and proactive planning.”

With most critical infrastructure privately owned, public-private collaboration is essential. CISA provides resources including security assessments, exercises, and guidance on threats ranging from cyberattacks to physical security challenges. During normal operations, the agency also offers free site visits to help organizations identify vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses.

This year, CISR Month promotes a crucial mindset shift: anticipating disruptions will occur and planning accordingly. True resilience means preparing to operate in degraded states, practicing recovery procedures, and reducing downtime, whether facing cyberattacks, extreme weather, or aging infrastructure.

As Murray reminds us, “Resilience is a year-round effort that certainly cannot take a break because of a shutdown.” By recognizing our collective responsibility and taking consistent action, we can build a more secure nation capable of withstanding and recovering from whatever challenges emerge.

Megan Norris has a unique combination of experience in writing and editing as well as law enforcement and homeland security that led to her joining Homeland Security Today staff in January 2025. She founded her company, Norris Editorial and Writing Services, following her 2018 retirement from the Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS), based on her career experience prior to joining the FAMS. Megan worked as a Communications Manager – handling public relations, media training, crisis communications and speechwriting, website copywriting, and more – for a variety of organizations, such as the American Red Cross of Greater Chicago, Brookdale Living, and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Upon becoming a Federal Air Marshal in 2006, Megan spent the next 12 years providing covert law enforcement for domestic and international missions. While a Federal Air Marshal, she also was selected for assignments such as Public Affairs Officer and within the Taskings Division based on her background in media relations, writing, and editing. She also became a certified firearms instructor, physical fitness instructor, legal and investigative instructor, and Glock and Sig Sauer armorer as a Federal Air Marshal Training Instructor. After retiring from FAMS, Megan obtained a credential as a Certified Professional Résumé Writer to assist federal law enforcement and civilian employees with their job application documents. In addition to authoring articles, drafting web copy, and copyediting and proofreading client submissions, Megan works with a lot of clients on résumés, cover letters, executive bios, SES packages, and interview preparation. As such, she presented “Creating Effective Job Application Documents for Female Law Enforcement and Civilian Career Advancement” at the 2024 Women in Federal Law Enforcement (WIFLE) Annual Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, and is a regular contributor to WIFLE's Quarterly Newsletter. Megan holds a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University in Chicago, and a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism with a minor in Political Analysis from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio.

