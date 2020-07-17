Cal Fire: PG&E Power Lines Caused 2019 Sonoma County Wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire in Sonoma County last year that destroyed hundreds of homes, fire officials said Thursday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said investigators determined that lines northeast of Geyserville were responsible for igniting the Kincade Fire last October that ripped through a wide swath of the county.

Tinder-dry brush and strong winds combined with warm temperatures and low humidity helped the fire spread at “extreme” rates, the statement said.

