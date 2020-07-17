California Gov. Gavin Newsom, CalFire Chief Thom Porter, Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci and other officials being briefed prior to touring the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County on Oct. 25, 2019. (CalFire photo)

Cal Fire: PG&E Power Lines Caused 2019 Sonoma County Wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire in Sonoma County last year that destroyed hundreds of homes, fire officials said Thursday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said investigators determined that lines northeast of Geyserville were responsible for igniting the Kincade Fire last October that ripped through a wide swath of the county.

Tinder-dry brush and strong winds combined with warm temperatures and low humidity helped the fire spread at “extreme” rates, the statement said.

Read more from the Associated Press

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Coronavirus

Go to Top
X
X