Canadian Government Launches Call for Applications to Help Protect Communities at Risk

Canada’s Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, has announced the next Call for Applications under the Communities at Risk: Security Infrastructure Program (SIP). Eligible recipients, including community centers, educational institutions and places of worship, are invited to apply for funding until October 31, 2020.

In 2019, the Government of Canada quadrupled the program’s funding as part of its ongoing commitment to helping cultural and religious organizations better protect themselves against hate-motivated crimes. As committed in Budget 2019, $4 million is available each year until 2021-22 and $3 million in ongoing funding thereafter.

In Canada, most hate crimes are motivated by race/ethnicity (43%); religion (40%); and gender based issues (10%). Recently, social justice initiatives supporting Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC) and the LGBTQ2S+ community have demonstrated that there is still much work to do in order to build a more equitable society.

Since its creation, SIP has provided more than $11 million in funding to over 383 projects across Canada. SIP funding is available to private, not-for-profit organizations linked to a community at risk of being victimized by hate-motivated crime. Approved projects may receive up to 50 per cent of total project costs, to a maximum of $100,000 per project. Eligible organizations that have multiple locations may now apply for projects at each of their sites, rather than being limited to one project per year.

Interested organizations representing places of worship, provincially and territorially recognized educational institutions, and community centres can apply through Public Safety Canada’s website.

